Officers on the lookout for impaired drivers

Officers of the Bella Vista Police Department want to remind all drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving and will be conducting extra enforcement this month looking for those who are driving while impaired.

BVPD is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state for the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) national DWI mobilization, starting Friday. Before taking part in holiday and seasonal festivities, plan for a sober designated driver if you will be enjoying alcoholic beverages. Remember: even buzzed driving is drunk driving.

According to NHTSA, there was an average of one alcohol-related crash every 50 minutes in 2018. More than one-fifth of the crash-related children's fatalities that year occurred during alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. Those driving the vehicle while impaired made up more than half (61%) of those who died in alcohol related crashes in 2018, but passengers, occupants of other vehicles and pedestrians accounted for the other 39% of those killed.

Expect to see increased enforcement as we close out the year, including DWI and safety checkpoints. Think twice before drinking then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save your life, or the life of someone else. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.