Miller Community Church holds living nativity

Miller Community Church on Punkin Hollow Road held its drive-thru living nativity Dec. 10-11.

Gwen Pearrow, wife of pastor Fred Pearrow, discussed the event. She said it came about because the pastor wanted to do something for the community and share the truth of Christmas.

Visitors were able to drive by and see the different scenes while listening to a broadcast through an FM station on the radio, so that if it is cold, visitors may have their windows up, she said. The first scene was of the wise men, then the shepherds and then Mary, Joseph and the baby. There was a poster with a foretelling of why Jesus came, then the cross and the empty tomb, she said.

She said it takes 10 to 30 people from the small church to produce the living nativity. Church members share jobs if they are running short one year. They sew their own costumes, adding as needed for new participants.

"Some of them are pretty rustic, and some we've spent more time on. I've seen some of them add to their costumes over the years," she said.

"We've only heard positive (feedback)," she said. "We've even received a donation, although we don't ask for it."

She added the church offers a similar drive-through event at Easter, which was actually started first and led to church members suggesting a living nativity. She said she has seen people shed tears at the Easter event.

Pastor Fred Pearrow shared more about how the event started.

"It was a dream I had from years and years ago when I was a children's minister in Texas," he said.

Some members of the church in Texas were ham radio operators and had built a transmitter that could be used with FM radio in cars. He had the idea then for an Easter drive-thru event but never did it at that church or a few others in between until landing at Miller Community. The Easter event has been held 11 years, he said. Since the church had the costumes for the Easter drive-through, members decided to hold a nativity drive-through as well, he said.

The church holds a few other outreaches throughout the year. The Sunday before Memorial Day church members hold decoration day at the church cemetery, Gwen Pearrow said. Vacation Bible school is held in the summer. In October the church holds trunk or treat, and on the Saturday before time-change Sunday there is a fall festival. The church also holds a Christmas Eve service and a New Year's Eve service, she said.