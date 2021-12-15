Leaf cleanup provided by men's club

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The St. Bernard's Men's Club provided leaf blowing and raking services for widows and the elderly on Dec. 8 and 9. Pictured are (from left) Miles Barrett, Tommy Freytag, Dale Thelen, Chuck Pribbernow, Jack Doyle and Hilary Krueger.

