Gore major contributor to Bella Vista Village

In the early 1960's, it rested on James Gore's shoulders to decide whether Bella Vista Village would be built ... that is, whether the farms north of Lake Bella Vista up to the Missouri state line would be suitable for converting into a retirement village.

In December 1962, John Cooper Sr. held a press conference in Bentonville to announce that his company was looking for a location to develop another recreation-retirement village. He had opened his first one, Cherokee Village, northwest of Jonesboro, in 1954, and was ready to take on another one.

In fact, by the time of his press conference, Cooper had already decided that the farms north of the Lake Bella Vista resort would be suitable for his purposes. In his book, "From Vision to Reality, A History of Bella Vista Village, 1915-1993," author Gil Fite wrote, "Earlier in 1962, Cooper sent his chief engineer, James F. Gore, to study the area along and adjacent to Sugar Creek."

James F. Gore was born in Kentucky on Aug. 20, 1921. He was raised in Albany, N.Y., where the family moved during the Great Depression. According to his obituary (he died in 2008 at age 86), he was a World War II veteran and served in both the Pacific Campaign and the European Theatre. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where he was captured, spent time in POW camps, and was badly injured during an Allied attack on a POW train. He was awarded the Purple Heart and spent years recovering from his war wounds.

His obituary stated that Gore met his bride-to-be, Cora, in Oregon after serving in the Pacific Campaign, and they were married before he was shipped to the European Theatre. After the war she was very instrumental in helping him fully recover from his injuries.

Gore graduated from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, N.Y., and went into engineering, eventually becoming employed by Cooper. Gil Fite wrote, "In 1962, it was Gore's job to determine if the area being considered was suitable from an engineering point of view. During 1962 he spent several weeks, along with some geological consultants that he brought in, studying the depth of the soil, determining whether lakes could be built successfully, checking the potential water supply, and answering other questions that would be important to the developer. He concluded that the area met all of the requirements and he then prepared a land map showing what farms and pieces of property should be acquired. Once it had been determined that the area was suitable, then land buying could begin ... ."

And it did indeed begin in September that year, over two months before Cooper held his press conference.

Fite went on to say, "... Cooper had established engineering offices at the old Swan Lake Motel just south of the Missouri state line on the west side of Highway 71 (Editor's note: all that remains of that motel is the circle drive just north of the entrance to today's Village Wastewater Plant). Jim Gore was busy planning the physical development of the Village. He first supervised the surveying and preparation of a land use map and a transportation or road plan. Before any construction could begin, it was necessary to have detailed plans for roads, streets, lakes and other facilities. Then the lots could be platted so that the developer could get the best use of the property."

Cooper officially opened Bella Vista Village in May, 1965. He organized a Property Owners Association (first called the Bella Vista Country Club until its name was changed to the POA in 1973). On May 18, 1965, a meeting was held, chaired by Cooper's son, John Cooper Jr., one of the incorporators of the association, for the purpose, as Fite wrote, "... of electing a board of directors and officers, and to adopt bylaws for the association's operation. The incorporators were all present and elected themselves as the first board of directors. Besides Cooper, there was Edwin J. Pease, Joe N. Basore, George M. Billingsley, James F. Gore, Billy N. Orr and John Cooper Sr." In addition to his other duties, Gore took on the position of Secretary-Treasurer of the Board, two years later, in May 1967.

The Gore family consisted of twin sons, James W. Gore and John F. Gore, and one daughter, Annette Gore. His obituary listed seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. His contributions to the development of Bella Vista Village were highlighted in 2015 at the annual Open House of the Bella Vista Historical Museum, with 15 members of the Gore family present.

A favorite story shared by grandson John Gore (called Little John in the family) was his memory of how his grandfather couldn't come up with enough street names for all of Bella Vista, so he asked all of his employees what their kids' names were to give him more names to use and used some of his own. Examples: Annette, Constance, Johns Lane, Mindy, Tiffany, et al.

When the Gore family first moved to Bella Vista, they lived for several years in the old Robbins house that had been built in 1905. The house stood up on the side of the hill just west of what later became the dam for Lake Ann. It was eventually taken down, and all that remains is the rock wall that stood along the front of the yard. That wall is still visible along the bike trail a short distance west of the Lake Ann spillway. In 1975, the Gores bought at 1 Cora Circle, a street named after Mrs. Gore, where they lived until 2000, after which they moved to Concordia.

Gore's obituary stated that for 30 years he was the Senior V.P. of Planning and Engineering for Cooper Communities, Inc. and was the principal designer of Cherokee Village, Bella Vista Village and Hot Springs Village in Arkansas, and Tellico Village in Tennessee. The final achievement of his career was to be the initial developer of Woods Creek in Bentonville.

At the time of his death, James and Cora Gore had been married 64 years. She died in 2010, two-and-a-half years after his death, and they were laid to rest in the St. Theodore's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Bella Vista.

