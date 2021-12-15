Duke announces for House of Representatives District 12

GRAVETTE -- Hope Hendren Duke of Gravette has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for House seat District 12, which includes Gravette, Decatur, Hiwasse, Maysville and parts of Bella Vista.

Duke is a graduate of Gravette High School and also graduated from the University of Arkansas with a B.S. in Education. She is serving her sixth year on the Gravette School Board, is a licensed real estate agent/broker and is a former middle school teacher. Prior to serving on the school board, she was instrumental in defeating a millage increase proposed by the Gravette School District.

Duke serves in her church as a teacher and director of children's ministries. She is a frequent volunteer in the Gravette schools, an active member of Kiwanis and an informed supporter of the community. Her husband, Grant, owns Ozark Credit Cars in Gravette. They have three children.