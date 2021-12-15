Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 2 were: Swiss Team -- first place, John and Fay Frey, Dale Morrisett, Michael Foley

Winners Dec. 7 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Joan Bain and Nancy Sherbondy.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 8 were: first, Sheri Bone; second, Alice Dickey.

Wednesday Wii Bowling

Winners Dec. 8 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Ron Madsen.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Dec. 2 were: first, Shirley Rhine; second, Marty Watson; third, John Young.

All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 4 were: Blue Team (Tie Breaker Win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong, Bill Diehlman, and Kay Craig. Red Team -- Marie Ryan, Marj Shaffer, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.