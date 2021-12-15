Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 29

6:02 p.m. Police received a report on McDole Lane that someone stole a tire from a boat trailer.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

9:06 a.m. Police received a report on Grisham Circle that someone was bitten by a dog in the neighborhood.

1:04 p.m. Police received a report on Latshaw Drive that a man with a dark shirt, jeans and long hair was walking around in the neighbor's yard, and no one should have been there.

3:26 p.m. Police received a report on Greenodd Drive that someone had some packages stolen from their porch.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

3:04 a.m. Police received a report on Huskins Circle that someone heard shots fired from the area of the new highway for the second night.

4:10 a.m. Police arrested Michael Harms, 57, in connection with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during an investigation on Melanie Drive.

11:38 a.m. Police received a report on Kinver Lane that someone's home was broken into during the night.

Thursday, Dec. 2

11:30 a.m. Police received a report on Kettering Circle that, at the site of two houses being built, someone had stabbed the wood frame with a knife and left the knife and also left beer bottles. Extra patrol was assigned.

Friday, Dec. 3

6 p.m. Police received a report on Stonehaven Drive that there was a pickup truck at a construction site with two men walking around the property.

Saturday, Dec. 4

1:27 p.m. Police arrested Jeremiah Aaron Seratt, 39, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Maryann.

Sunday, Dec. 5

1:57 p.m. Police received a report at Highway 71 and Kingsland that a golden retriever was walking southbound on the northbound side.