Bella Vista Lutheran hosting drive-thru Christmas event

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, for the second year, will host a drive-thru Christmas story in its parking lot Friday-Monday.

Family Life Minister Chuck Merriman said the church created the event last year because of covid concerns, and it went so well the church decided to hold the event again.

There will be nine stations set up in the parking lot, and visitors will be given a listening device, a CD player, to guide them through the stations.

"It's just a really cool presentation. You kind of go, 'That's neat,'" Merriman said.

"They will go through all nine (stations), and then at the end they will receive a gift," Merriman said. "It's really kind of spectacular. We did it last year and enhanced it since last year. We got a lot of good feedback."

The stations consist of very large, vivid pictures that Merriman got licensed from the Lutheran Publishing House. The pictures are illuminated from behind with very bright lights and "they just glow," Merriman said. Church members worked together to find different Bible verses and record a presentation with different voices for the different characters in the Christmas story, he said.

"It comes across as very professional," he said. "Everybody that went through (said) 'Wow, that was awesome.' A lot of people said, 'We've got to do this again.'"

He said it takes 10 to 15 minutes to go through the stations, and the nice thing is visitors can stay in the warmth of their vehicles. The CD players are placed in plastic bags, and then as a visitor returns one, the bag is thrown away and replaced to keep it covid safe for the next visitor. He said a couple hundred vehicles came through last year's event.

"This gives our members a chance to interact with the public because we have people at the entrance and people at the exit, so it gave our members a chance to interact with the public," he said.

The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1990 Forest Hills Boulevard, across the street from where the arts and crafts festival is held near the Boys and Girls Club.