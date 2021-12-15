Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Drive Through Christmas Story -- Dec. 17-20

There is a "Drive Through Christmas Story" at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1900 Forest Hills Blvd., Dec. 17-20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy viewing and hearing the Christmas Story from the comfort of your car as you drive through the church parking lot.

Wreaths Across America in Bella Vista -- Dec. 18

On Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., the Bella Vista Cemetery will participate in Wreaths Across America to honor our veterans. There will be a short ceremony that will involve singing the National Anthem, a prayer and reading the names and branch of service of each veteran as the wreaths are being laid on the graves by volunteers.

Christmas Cantata -- Dec. 18 & 19

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the Sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols." The event will include a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Living Nativity -- Dec. 20 & 21

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus, 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Library

The libary is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For information about programs offered by the library, call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

The Bella Vista Public Library will hold the following Christmas events:

Dec. 16 -- Dulcimer Music at the Library, 2:30 p.m. in the library lobby

Dec. 18 -- Stories with Santa, 1-3 p.m. in the Children's Dept.

Santa will read stories and cocoa will be served. After story time, children and families are invited to take pictures with Santa. Masks must be worn by all who would like their photo with Santa. All photos taken with Santa will be available on the library's Facebook page.

Gingerbread House Competition -- Bella Vista Public Library's first Gingerbread House Competition is hosted by the Teen Advisory Board. Gingerbread houses will be displayed in the hallway leading to the children's department. Cast your vote for your favorite gingerbread house from Dec. 13-18. There will be first-, second- and third-place winners. For a full list of guidelines, rules and dates, visit bvpl.org/discover/gingerbread.php,

Entry display submission – Dec. 6-11

Voting – Dec. 13-18

Winners announced – Dec. 20

Pick up submissions – Dec. 20-22

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is normally open Thursday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Extra hours will be added for the celebration of "Christmas in Old Bella Vista" on Dec. 23 and 24, when the museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Events include a homemade jam fundraiser, book signing of the new Bella Vista pictorial history book and gift shop sales for last-minute holiday gifts, plus the usual tours of the museum and the 1912 Settler's Cabin. Light refreshments will be served. The museum will also be open Monday-Friday, Dec. 27-31, from 1-5 p.m., to accommodate local residents who have holiday visitors that week. Always free admission. Address: 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. Information: 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

City offices will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of News Years Day.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

A Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18. New residents are invited to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join the meeting. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

Candidates for POA Board of Directors

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. If you are interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors, you can contact the Corporate Secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or you can make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for Board Candidates:

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22 at Close of Business -- Candidate Profiles are due to the Corporate Secretary

March 16 at 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates at Riordan Hall

April 10 – Election Begins

May 17 at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall – Annual Meeting/Election Closes