Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The members of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invite the community to the following holiday worship services:

On Sunday, Dec. 19, the Chancel Choir will perform "City of Hope; A Christmas Cantata" during the regular 10 a.m. worship service.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Communion will be celebrated.

There is a Service of Lessons and Carols at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

Bella Vista Community Church

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary.

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend. Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday from 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday from 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Koffe Klatch (Women's Fellowship) is Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. on the lower level. Contact the church office for more information.

The worship service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. The church contact is 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista welcomes all to its special holiday services this year.

The Longest Night service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be three services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 (noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and no services on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction of John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols" -- a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a family Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Enjoy the special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone is welcome.

A combined worship service is planned at Highlands for the weekend of Dec. 25-26. There is one service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Please note, the celebration and gathering services have been canceled for that weekend. Also, everyone is invited to mark their calendars for the weekend of Jan. 1-2 for another combined worship service to celebrate the New Year's holiday.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two services offered every Sunday -- traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m., blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. You can also visit the church on its website at www.bvluthran.com

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

There is a "Drive Through Christmas Story" at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1900 Forest Hills Blvd., Dec. 17-20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy viewing and hearing the Christmas Story from the comfort of your car as you drive through the church parking lot.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

There will be a Christmas Eve Service at Beautiful Savior to celebrate in worship and music the birth of our Savior. All are welcome to join us this evening.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible Study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church they believe that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.