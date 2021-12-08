The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 8, 2021

David Bruce Clendenen

David Bruce Clendenen, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2021.

He was born Jan, 2, 1948, to Robert V. and Ruth (Pusey) Clendenen in Kankakee, Ill. He had plenty of credits to graduate college, but just didn't. He had been an artist since he was three years old. His hobbies were painting and doodling. He always had a Sudoku or crossword puzzle in his hand. He enjoyed sports and was a big fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks – football, baseball, and basketball.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; daughters, Lindsey (Tyler) Garman of Rogers, Ark. Dana (Rhett) Daniel of Cave Springs, Ark., Keisha Richardson (Larry) Coyle of Springdale, Ark.; seven grandchildren; mother-in-law, Dorothy Ledbetter of Fayetteville, Ark.; father, Robert Clendenen of Ohio; and sister, Bev Clendenen of Tennessee

A memorial service was held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, Bella Vista, Ark. on Saturday, Dec, 4, 2021, with Chuck Bengtson officiating.

Dianne Kay (Wilson) Krolikowski

Dianne Kay (Wilson) Krolikowski, 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2021.

She was born Nov. 11, 1936, to Joseph and Irma Wilson (Prenger) in Grand Island, Neb. She attended grade school and high school at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, graduating in 1954. She obtained her pre-nursing degree from Duchesne College in Omaha, Neb.; a nursing degree at St. Francis School in Grand Island; and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from St. Francis college in Joliet, Ill. She married Ronald Krolikowski in 1958. She fullfilled many roles in nursing throughout her career at Saint Mary's hospital, Columbus, Neb.; Plattte College in Columbus; St. Elizabeth's Regional Medical Center, Lincoln, Neb. (20 plus years). In 1996, she retired and moved Bella Vista. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic church in Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irma (Prenger) Wilson; and brother, Roger of Grand Island.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald of Bella Vista; a daughter, Kim of Redwood City, Calif.; two granddaughters; and a brother, Joseph Wilson (Sharon) of Bella Vista.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Saint Bernard's Church in Bella Vista. A reception will follow in the church hall. Donations may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter P.O. Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR. 72714.

