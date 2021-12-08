Sorensen wins medals at Senior Olympics

Stu Sorensen of Bella Vista, a self-described "fitness fanatic," won five gold medals for swimming at the Arkansas Senior Olympics.

Sorensen said every year Arkansas holds a Senior Olympics with bowling, track and field, pickleball, swimming, etc. Last year it was canceled because of the pandemic, he said. This year the swimming event was held in Hot Springs on Nov. 13.

"I have participated four previous times. I like to do it perhaps every third year," he said.

This year he practiced at Branchwood, he said. He only had six weeks to prepare because the announcement that it was going to happen did not come until Oct. 1 because of concerns about covid, he said. He and his wife, Debbie, drove down to Hot Springs on Friday night, and on Saturday, he competed in five events against swimmers from all over the state, mostly Little Rock, he said. He swam three different strokes and won all five races.

Sorensen said Bill Keller of Bella Vista has been an inspiration to him. Keller is a 99-year-old World War II veteran who still swims twice a month to keep active. Keller was on the swim team in high school and in college and swam half a mile on his 99th birthday. Sorensen said Keller spoke at the swim meet the local swim team had in Keller's honor.

Sorensen swam as a child and in high school competitively but from 18 to 60 did not.

"It wasn't until I moved back here that I jumped back in the pool," he said.

Sorensen moved to Bella Vista from Minnesota. He formerly worked as an actuary. He is the treasurer of the Bella Vista Foundation, and his wife, Debbie, runs the monthly meet and greet for new residents.