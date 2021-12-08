Several veterans in the Bella Vista area received a unique remembrance on Veterans Day this year during a ceremony at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church. Five veterans received a Quilt of Valor at the church that day and another nine received their quilt at Concordia Retirement Center, according to Susan Richmond, the northwest Arkansas director.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization with an active chapter in Northwest Arkansas. Up to 20 volunteers stay busy producing five or six quilts a month. Each quilt is presented to a veteran, said Brenda Askland, the chair of the local Quilts of Valor quilting group which is part of the quilt guild Calico Cut Ups.

Each quilt is unique. The same pattern might be reused, but the fabric is always different, Askland said. Almost all are red, white, and blue and most have stars.

Quilter Shirley Jenkins won't say how many special quilts she has made, but there have been many.

"It's a joy to be able to do it," she said. Her husband received her second Quilt of Valor. She keeps a picture of every quilt she has made.

Like many quilters, Jenkins likes to make use of all her scraps and she has pieced some quilts completely from scraps. The fabric for the tops of Quilts of Valor is either donated or purchased by the quilters who create them.

Usually, the quilt top is passed on to another quilter to assemble and bind it. A different quilter will do the actual quilting.

Besides fabric, there are other costs as well including the batting, the binding and sometimes the fee for a machine quilter. All those costs are covered by donations. Calico Cut Ups recently received a donation from the Bella Vista POA which will be used by the QOV group, Jenkins aid.

The organization started with a dream, according to the website, qovf.org. Founder Catherine Roberts' son was serving in Iraq when she dreamed of a young man sitting on the side of his bed, hunched over in despair. Then she dreamed of the same young man wrapped in a quilt and a feeling of wellbeing. Quilts, she believes, equal healing.

The current executive director, Tammany McDaniel, writes on the website, "Today's modern military is comprised of volunteers." The volunteers, she continues, give up their freedom, their time and their safety to protect American's way of life. They deserve gratitude.

Any veteran can be nominated for a Quilt of Valor on the group's web site. Most, Askland said, are nominated by other people who know their story. The presentations are sometimes made in a ceremony like the one on Veterans Day, but sometimes they are more private. Occasionally the presentation is a surprise but more often the veteran is involved in the planning, she said.

"It's pretty emotional," she said.

Each quilt has a tag to identify its special significance. There's also a certificate that goes with it.

Even the private presentations are celebratory, Jenkins said. It's another way to show gratitude for the sacrifice made by veterans.