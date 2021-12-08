OPINION: Popular religion mile wide, half inch deep

As a fellow chaplain (U.S. Army -- retired) and seminary graduate, I stand to applaud Chaplain Robert A. Box and his last two columns in this paper. Chaplain Box is distressed to see how church people are much more shaped by politics, culture, and media than by the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Bible is taking a back seat to political ideology.

In theological terms, far too may church people are engaged in eisegesis (reading their own biases and politics into the Bible) than in exegesis (discerning the actual meaning of biblical texts so the texts can inform and change their lives). The product of Bible study should be hermeneutics, that is, discovering the deepest meaning of texts and relating those meanings to our lives today. Such labor is sorely missing in far too many churches today. That's why popular religion is so often a mile wide and a half inch deep.

Jesus was highly concerned about "the last, the least, and the lost" and pointed his followers in this direction, but far too many of today's church people are focused only on themselves and their established political inclinations.

Sandy Wylie

Bella Vista