OPINION: Our real-life superheroes are to be commended

I feel like I've met a real-life superhero.

No, not the kind of superhero conjured up by the likes of Marvel or DC Comics, the kind that get bit by a spider and then can do all kinds of spidery things. Not the kind that can leap tall buildings in a single bound, either, or the kind that can summon a suit made of iron, hop in it, and fly around the world.

No, I'm talking about the real-life kind of superhero, the kind that tracks down and apprehends alleged murderers, or runs into burning buildings to save lives. I'm talking about the superhero that cuts a person out of a wrecked vehicle or keeps a brush fire from raging out of control.

I'm talking about the real-life superheroes, the ones who protect and serve. I'm talking about our first responders: our police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Last month I sat down with Bella Vista Police Officer John Hearron to interview him for a story about him being named the 2021 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Benton County, an award he won after chasing and apprehending two capital murder suspects.

The two were accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple with their vehicle, then running off to Bella Vista where Hearron stopped their flight.

There is no telling what further damage they would have done – especially after finding out Officer Apple had died – had they not been apprehended, which made Hearron's actions even more important.

Saturday the 911 dispatcher received a call that a house was on fire in Bella Vista. Flames were starting to spread from the structure to the yard and into the surrounding woods, threatening neighboring houses. A call followed that family pets were trapped in the basement.

Officer Hearron and his partner, Officer Rodney Deason, were first on the scene and, naturally, immediately sprang into action.

This is how the BVPD's Facebook page describes what happened next:

Two of our officers get the assist for the FD today! Officers Deason and Hearron were first to arrive on scene to a structure fire this morning. The homeowners, who were not home, called 911 to tell us their two dogs were in the basement of the home. Deason wet a bandana, kicked in the door and rescued the dogs while Hearron worked on controlling brush fires in the yard until FD arrived. Nice work, fellas!

Nice work indeed.

I'm sure both will tell you they were just doing their jobs. That's exactly what Hearron said after apprehending the two capital murder suspects.

But their job is not a typical job. And they aren't typical workers.

And neither are the firefighters who arrived shortly thereafter to do their jobs.

It's comforting to know our community is protected and served by the valiant police officers, firefighters and EMTs of the Bella Vista Police and Fire Departments.

And it is equally comforting to see the way they work together when the situation calls for overlap between the groups. That isn't the case in some communities.

What is also obvious is the amount of support these public servants receive from our community. Again, sadly, that's also not always the case.

That community support doesn't go unnoticed.

"I really like the people here," Hearron told me during our interview. "I like the people I work with and the community. We get a lot of support here. I like Bella Vista because it's a decent-sized city but, at the same time, it doesn't really feel that way."

In October I drove to Pea Ridge to watch a high school football game. A friend of mine was a member of the officiating crew working the game.

After the game, as I left the stadium and headed for home, I noticed blue light after blue light on front porch after front porch, lights that homeowners had installed in honor of the late Officer Apple.

There were many blue lights.

The drive back home was quiet, and filled with reflection as I thought about these brave men and women who are willing to lay down their lives in the line of duty for us, as they protect us and serve us. And it's not just the police officers, but the firefighters and EMTs, too.

For the most part they want to be a part of our community as much as they want to serve and protect it.

"When I got out of the military and we moved here this is where I wanted to work," Hearron said of Bella Vista. "I wanted to be an officer in the community where I lived because if I'm going to live in that community, I'm going to try to do my part to make it better."

It feels good being able to rub elbows with our real-life first responder superheroes right here in our very own community. And it feels even better knowing that when we need them, they will be there to help us, and they will arrive faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive.

Bennett Horne is the Managing Editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.