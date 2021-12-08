OPINION: Faces For NWA Seats To Change In 2022 Election

The cynical among the press will tell you,"The faces change every time there is a redrawing of the legislative lines."

Not always, I caution to say, as extended term limits and a newly approved "drop out, wait four years and come back," rule on politicians has yet to be tested.

There have been a few shockers over the last few weeks in the political landscape of the region.

Fresh-faced, and yet very effective, state Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale was indeed unhappy with the reconfiguration of her base district in the center of Springdale. Godfrey is a Democrat with a large and powerful Hispanic and Marshallese influence, who proved she could swim in the GOP waters with the best.

She appealed to her constituents to lodge protests with the three-person appointment commission. That did not help. The changes made to her district would remain.

So, this past week on Facebook in an almost tearful-like live feed, she announced she will not seek re-election in the 2022 election cycle. She will continue to serve until Dec. 31, 2022, but will not seek a third term as state representative.

Godfrey is not alone in leaving the marble hallways of Little Rock.

State Sen. Jim Hendren, who has left the Republican Party over ideological differences (and some differences which are not just ideological), has announced he will not be seeking re-election during the 2022 election cycle.

That will make the state Senate District 2 seat open, but as it turns out only temporarily.

Hendren, too, like Godfrey, is bowing out of re-election by vacating the elective position on Dec. 31, 2022.

But here comes a new name tossing her hat into the political ring for state senator – state Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie, another member of the Hendren political dynasty and the current state representative from District 92.

Here is a portion of her announcement on Facebook about seeking the state Senate seat.

"Well, here we are in the season where politicians and would-be politicians announce their plans. Today as I announce that I will be running for the Arkansas State Senate, District 35, I'm looking back on my campaign page and reflecting on the last couple of years," wrote McKenzie.

"I had a lot to learn and still do. But I'm so appreciative of the advice my dad gave me on my first day in Little Rock: 'Don't let them squeeze you into their mold. And always speak up for the people who sent you there.'"

As the first candidate to run for the seat, to be renumbered as District 35, she stated her qualifications as a Republican and a conservative, a wife and a mom. She owned and programmed radio station Variety 106.5 for 26 years and now operates a stone veneer manufacturing plant, Ozark Stone Designs of Gravette.

Another candidate for the newly created House District 23 in western and rural Washington County announced this past week.

Lincoln School Board member Kendra Moore announced her Republican primary bid to become the first state House member for the new District 23 in western Washington County.

She is the second candidate to announce for the seat, which the state Board of Apportionment created a week ago Monday. Republican Jim Wilson of Greenland announced Nov. 15 for the District 23 seat.

The seat was previously held by state Rep. Charlene Fite, a Republican from Van Buren, who represented all of Western Washington and Crawford Counties, including the cities of Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

Moore, 44, has served on the School Board since 2010 and is its secretary/treasurer, she said.

"The people of west Washington County live out the definition of community every day through hard work in agricultural business, small business owners, raising families and supporting our school systems," Moore said in her announcement.

Moore has a marketing degree from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in business administration from John Brown University.

And as the days roll on into 2022 and the election cycle, more candidates will offer up themselves for the election season.

Stay tuned and stay alert, Mr. and Mrs. Voter. There are more new names and several old ones still in place for the 2022 election cycle.