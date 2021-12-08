OPINION: Attitude makes big difference

Thanksgiving is a special time of the year. When it was first observed, it was a special time for giving thanks. It still is today, but it also is a time for sharing. We are blest to be living in a country that allows us to meet and share without any thought of interference, and, while some of our freedoms may be restricted for our personal safety, the number of our freedoms greatly outnumber any that are restricted.

Thanksgiving gets even more special whenever the day is shared with family members and close friends. Our entire family gathered together this year for the first time in a long time, and it was truly a blessing. I hope the same happened to you.

But giving thanks carries over into how we treat others. Giving gifts is generally referred to Christmas, but many people often think of hurting people and try to find some way to help them around Thanksgiving Day. I attend a small church, but we have always attempted to find some way to provide help to a few people during the Thanksgiving weekend that is in addition to our regular mission giving. It may not be much, but the blessing is shared both by the recipients and also by us.

This year, I thought I had a novel idea. Why not reach out to some of the needy folks that frequent some of our intersections and give them something they can use? Of course, we did not consider giving money, since once it is given it may not end up in food or essentials but rather in things that might harm someone. So, I suggested giving out gift cards to McDonald's Restaurants so that the person could have at least one meal of his or her choice. It was my privilege to give out the cards, so I anticipated a lot of blessings.

Giving out lunch cards was interesting. There were some who were extremely grateful, and their attitude gave me and my church a blessing. However, there were others who accepted the gift cards rather hesitantly and were slow to even say thank you. For some, it was like, "Oh well, thanks for the gift anyway." That didn't make me feel very good about my giving idea.

The reactions I received from giving out these gift cards caused me to reflect further about Thanksgiving and our personal attitudes about sharing. Of course, any gift giver knows that giving a gift is the blessing, not someone's response to it; but still there are feelings connected with it. In the same manner, apparently there are some people who just do not care about providing any special feelings of good will during these special seasons.

While helping decorate our little church for Advent and Christmas, we orderd pizza from a gas station a short distance away, and I volunteered to pick up the pizzas. When I arrived, no one behind the food counter even looked up at me to acknowledge my presence, so I cleared my throat loudly. One server responded saying, "Hold on a minute until I finish up what I am doing." That was okay, so I kind of leaned on the counter and waited. Suddenly, another server yelled at me, and said, "You can't come back here." That was obvious, so I acknowledged the command, but this server persisted by saying, "You're already past the line." There wasn't any line that I could see, but there was a difference between the floor coverings by the counter, and I noticed that my shoe was about one inch past the change. Wow! I felt picked on.

Fast forward to a grocery store where my wife had asked me to pick up an item or two before returning home. I was greeted by an assistant manager, asked if she could help me find anything, and actually led me across the store to the item I was seeking. She then paused to visit with me and to wish me a happy time with my family during this time of the year. I was impressed.

Can you guess which place I will return to in the near future? You're right. However, since I want to be known as someone who likes to help people, I'm trying hard to think of some appropriate thing I might do for those pizza servers to help them get into a better mood -- you know, turn the other cheek.

What's your attitude during these special days of Advent leading up to Christmas? Are you radiating an attitude that makes people like to be around you, or are you just making sure you're just doing your job and getting by? Think about it.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.