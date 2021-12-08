Men's Chorus presents Christmas Concert

On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, the Bella Vista Men's Chorus will present a Christmas concert at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, at 3 p.m. in the church's sanctuary. This free concert, under the direction of John Matthews and accompanist Marilyn Lee, will dazzle concert goers with wonderful selections of sacred and secular Christmas melodies.

The first portion of the program will include "Masters in this Hall," "What a Wonderful Child," "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen," and several others. The second portion will have selected solos from our talented instrumentalists. The last portion of the program will feature secular songs of the Christmas season including "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Winter Wonderland," "Christmas Is," "Go Tell It on the Mountain," and a few others to round out the program. The performance will last a little over an hour.

The concert will include guest organist Jeannine Wagar, a previous conductor of the North Arkansas Symphony. She will be an organ soloist along with playing duets with the chorus' accompanist Marilyn Lee. This concert will be the first Christmas performance for the chorus since this area's arts organizations were shut down because of covid. The chorus is excited to be able to give this free concert for the community.