Chapel to welcome community at special holiday events

December 8, 2021 at 9:40 a.m.
Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel will host several special holiday events and extended hours in coming weeks.

The Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel will host several special holiday events this month.

The chapel was built as a tribute to Mildred B. Cooper, wife of John A. Cooper, Sr., the founder of Cooper Communities Inc.

Designed by architect E. Fay Jones and Maurice Jennings of Fayetteville, the chapel is open year-round to visitors and is a popular spot for weddings and special events.

Each year, the chapel traditionally extends evening hours during the week of Christmas.

This year, the chapel will host special evening hours from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, according to chapel director Cindy Adams.

The chapel also will hold several activities for the community.

The Village Bible Church will host a Christmas Carol Sing-along at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the chapel. The event is free and open to the public.

A Christmas Open House will be held from noon-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, with special live performers.

Other events will feature Gary McCarty in a hammered dulcimer concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, followed by a Christmas piano concert by Garth Smith at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23.

A Christmas Eve Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24, hosted by the Village Bible Church.

The chapel is located at 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista. For more information, 855-6598.

