Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 30 were: First -- Connie Knafla and Roy Knafla. Second -- Mabel Ashline, Diane Lewis and Lynda Delap. Come join the fun from 12:30-3 p.m every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. You will be hooked!

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Nov. 30 were: First game -- Bill Armstrong. Second game -- Art Hamilton

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 30 were: North-South -- Curtis and Carol Castle; East-West -- Melvin and Jane Briley

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 1 were: first -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; second -- Sharyn Hughes and Karin Fowler; third -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; fourth -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Howard Lofkvist and Deb Hemphill.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036. PLEASE NOTE THERE WILL NO PLAY ON DEC. 7 ONLY.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 1 were: first, Alice Dickey; second, Andy Pikerton.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 26 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Wayne Doyle; third, Alan Akey.

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 27 were: Red Team (Tie Breaker Win) -- Marie Ryan, Laura Wiesterman, Mike McConnell, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen and Kay Craig. We like to play with a minimum of five players per team.