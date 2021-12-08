Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 22

1:03 p.m. Police arrested Michelle Renee Rich, 45, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Bella Vista Way.

2:37 p.m. Police received a report on Selkirk Drive that someone had driven in a person's yard and destroyed the Christmas decorations and Cox box.

3:30 p.m. Police received a report on Bella Vista Way that the owner of a salon discovered items missing.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

12:14 p.m. Police received a report at Goodwill that someone's purse was stolen.

8:44 p.m. Police received a report on Littrell Drive that a person was standing outside someone's front window looking into their home.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

1:19 p.m. Police received a report on Heather Drive that someone was being scammed by a person who had been hacking into their account.

Thursday, Nov. 25

5:33 p.m. Police received a report on Oldham Drive that someone's back door was open and no one had been there that day.

Friday, Nov. 26

5:58 a.m. Police received a report on Bishampton Lane that someone was awakened by dogs barking nonstop. Police responded to the area and the dogs stopped barking shortly after their arrival.

Saturday, Nov. 27

9:26 a.m. Police received a report on Sunset near Highway 71 that a sick raccoon in the middle of the road would not leave the roadway.

11:46 p.m. Police received a report on Tillingham Lane that someone was standing on the street with a flashlight near the mailbox in the reporting person's front yard.

Sunday, Nov. 28

3:44 p.m. Police received a report on Penn Lane that there was a tent in the vacant lot next to the reporting person's home and they wanted to make sure there was no one living in it, as it had been there several days.

4:51 p.m. Police received a report on McKeever Place that someone heard multiple shots fired for about 15 minutes. Police responded to the area and were unable to locate the source. Police made contact with the reporting person who said the shots may have come from Missouri.