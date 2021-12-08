Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

An Evening Holiday Event -- Dec. 8

The Village Lake Writers and Poets will host an Evening Holiday Event free and open to the public starting with a welcome gathering this afternoon at 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Xyta Lucas and Dale Philips, co-presidents of the museum, will present "The Dug Hill Story" at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Holiday Concert from 6-6:30 p.m. by Bella Vista's national treasure, Cellist Christian Serrano-Torres. Hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies will be on hand for all attendees.

Christmas Carol Sing-Along -- Dec. 10

Friday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. everyone is invited to a good, old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-along at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel. It will be a lighthearted time of singing together of some beloved Christmas songs. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voices. Organized by Village Bible Church www.vbcbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Band -- Dec 11

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus Christmas Concert -- Dec. 12

On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, the Bella Vista Men's Chorus will present a Christmas concert at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, at 3 p.m. in the church's sanctuary. This free concert is under the direction of John Matthews and accompanist Marilyn Lee, and is sure to dazzle concert goers with wonderful selections of sacred and secular Christmas melodies. The performance will last a little over an hour.

Wreaths Across America in Bella Vista -- Dec. 18

On Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., the Bella Vista Cemetery will participate in Wreaths Across America. There will be a short ceremony that will involve singing the National Anthem, a prayer and reading the names and branch of service of each veteran as the wreaths are being laid on the graves by volunteers.

Christmas Cantata -- Dec. 18 & 19

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the Sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols." The event will include a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Living Nativity -- Dec. 20 & 21

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus, 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Library

The libary is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For information about programs offered by the library, call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

The Bella Vista Public Library will hold the following Christmas events:

Dec. 9 -- Dulcimer Music at the Library, 2 p.m. in the library lobby

Dec. 16 -- Dulcimer Music at the Library, 2:30 p.m. in the library lobby

Dec. 18 -- Stories with Santa, 1-3 p.m. in the Children's Dept.

Santa will read stories, and cocoa will be served. After story time, children and families are invited to take pictures with Santa. Masks must be worn by all who would like their photo with Santa. All photos taken with Santa will be available on the library's Facebook page.

Gingerbread House Competition -- Bella Vista Public Library's first Gingerbread House Competition is hosted by the Teen Advisory Board. Gingerbread houses will be displayed in the hallway leading to the children's department. Cast your vote for your favorite gingerbread house from Dec. 13 to 18. There will be first, second and third place winners. For a full list of guidelines, rules and dates, visit bvpl.org/discover/gingerbread.php,

Entry display submission – Dec. 6-11

Voting – Dec. 13-18

Winners announced – Dec. 20

Pick up submissions – Dec. 20-22

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is always free. Tours of the 1912 Settler's Cabin next door are also available. Everyone is welcome to view the 100+ years of historical exhibits and visit the museum gift shop which has a variety of merchandise and souvenirs perfect for holiday gift giving. Recently added merchandise includes walking stick medallions, plus a variety of Arkansas nature books and Images of America pictorial history books for the NWA region including Bella Vista and McDonald County, Mo. The museum has an all-volunteer staff which is fully covid vaccinated. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. Call 479-855-2335 for more information or visit the museum online at www.bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

City offices will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of News Years Day.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

A Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18. New residents are invited to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join the meeting. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

Candidates for POA Board of Directors

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. If you are interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors, you can contact the Corporate Secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or you can make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for Board Candidates:

Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. – Informational meeting in the Boardroom at the Country Club. If you are interested in potentially running for the Board, this is the meeting for you to attend.

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22 at Close of Business -- Candidate Profiles are due to the Corporate Secretary

March 16 at 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates at Riordan Hall

April 10 – Election Begins

May 17 at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall – Annual Meeting/Election Closes

Surrounding Area

Walton Ars Center

An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the Oscar®-winning film starring Richard Gere, is a brand-new musical headed to Walton Arts Center Jan. 4-8. The show celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen.

An Officer and a Gentleman tells the story of Zack Mayo. He has the raw talent and strength for the U.S. Navy's Officer Training School, but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure his career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Mayo finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker while learning the importance of friendship and honor.

The show comes packed with beloved music from the '70s, '80s and '90s. In addition to the Academy Award®-winning hit "Up Where We Belong" from the film, the musical includes smash hits like "Renegade" by Styx, "Higher Love" by Steve Winwood, "Love Is a Battlefield" by Pat Benatar, and hits by Rick Springfield, Wilson Phillips and Melissa Ethridge.

"I hope that if people know the songs, they love how we've used them. And I hope if they don't know the songs, then they just found a whole cache of favorite new tunes," musical director Dan Lipton says.

Ticket prices for An Officer and a Gentleman start at $41 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 p.m. by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.

Show Times:

Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.