Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

A special church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. It will feature the choir presenting "An Old Fashioned Christmas" program instead of the usual morning service. It will be directed by Bill Barnett with special guest performers: Ella Davis, Juliana Bonagario and Hazel Cathcart.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m.; blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. You can also visit the church on its website at www.bvluthran.com

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon.

From Dec. 17-20 there will be a "Drive-Thru" Christmas story presented at the church from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

There will be a Christmas Eve Service at Beautiful Savior to celebrate in worship and music the birth of our Savior. All are welcome to join us this evening.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible Study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church they believe that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Christmas can be a difficult time for many. Perhaps we are grieving over the loss of a loved one, struggling with illness, or feeling lonely or overwhelmed. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites all who are looking for comfort, hope and renewal during this holiday season to a Blue Christmas service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. If you have any questions, please call the church office 855.2390. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Community Church

Upcoming Christmas Concerts in the BVCC Sanctuary:

Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m. -- Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. -- Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary.

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend. Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday from 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday from 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Koffe Klatch (Women's Fellowship) is Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. on the lower level; and Communit Life Groups meet with various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

The worship service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. The church contact is 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

On Friday, Dec. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. everyone is invited to a good, old-fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-along at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel. It will be a lighthearted time of singing together of some beloved Christmas songs. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voices. The event is organized by Village Bible Church www.vbcbv.org.

The VBC worship service "Unto Us" Christmas Program will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:15 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista welcomes all to its special holiday services this year.

The Longest Night service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be three services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 (noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and no services on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next Blood Drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and is organized by our HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). A free cholesterol screening is also available. Donors are encouraged to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction of John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols" -- a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church will have a family Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Get an early start to Christmas Eve festivities by worshipping with us. Enjoy this special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone is welcome.

A combined worship service is planned at Highlands for the weekend of Dec. 25-26. There is one service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Please note, the celebration and gathering services have been canceled for that weekend. Also, everyone is invited to mark their calendars for the weekend of Jan. 1-2 for another combined worship service due to the New Year's holiday.