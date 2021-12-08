Artist of Month event rescheduled

Stevie Stevens was named Bella Vista Artist of Month in July, but the event to honor her was postponed due to covid. The event has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Stevens is a Northwest Arkansas artist who concentrates in mixed media mosaics. She lives in Bella Vista with her husband and teaches classes in mosaic. Her studio is located close to downtown Bentonville. She is a member of the Society of American Mosaic Artists (SAMA) and has studied with a number of contemporary artists from several countries. She previously owned and operated a landscape design business in Dallas, Texas, and often brings her love of nature into her current work. She is also a licensed massage therapist who has practiced acupressure and cranial sacral.

Stevens has an eclectic lifestyle, having lived in Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. She has lived and worked in an industrial warehouse, a schoolhouse built by the WPA (Works Project Administration) and has even spent time living on the road in an RV. She loves to educate people about modern mosaics. Often, people think of "broken dishes" as the medium for a mosaic artist. However, modern mosaics often include Italian or Mexican smalti (richly colored glass containing metal oxides), crystals, stones, found objects, or ceramics crafted especially for the piece. Mosaic work is a form of meditation that allows her to express beauty, spirit and connection.

Her works are functional as well as decorative fine art. She has collaborated with clients to create kitchen and bathroom backsplashes, wall art, sculptures and murals. Her process often starts with a concept sketch and she intuitively expands the projects to completion. Her designs are graceful, flowing and meditative; inspired by esoteric concepts and transformation is her most passionate subject.