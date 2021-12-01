The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 1, 2021

Richard Eugene Dale

Richard Eugene Dale died Nov. 18, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark., just one week short of his 84th birthday.

He spent his youth in Story City, Iowa and his adult life in Ames, Iowa where he owned an accounting and computer business. He was a founding and active member of Bella Vista Christian Fellowship. He enjoyed music, playing the saxophone, singing choral and barbershop music and was an avid classic car collector. Throughout his life he had passion for building and creating everything from homes, cars and bird feeders.

He is survived by his wife Virginia; brothers, David and Jim; his three sons, Kevin, Bryan, Mark; and many grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and will be sent to the Make a Wish Foundation.

Shirley Petzing Eastman

Shirley Petzing Eastman, 87, passed in her sleep to be with Jesus on November 11, 2021 after battling ALS disease.

Shirley was born on May 31, 1934, in Dallas, Texas, to her parents Blanche and Norman Petzing. Her and her sister Marilyn's childhood years were spent in Shreveport, Louisiana but she would tell you that she was always proud to be a Texan! She graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where she was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and served as president during her senior year. Her adult years took her to Oklahoma where she was a teacher and raised two children, Cal and Caren. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Tulsa where she made many lifelong friends through bible study and mentorship. FUMC was always very important to her and she spoke about this time in her life often.

After the love of her life Jack Eastman passed away, Shirley moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 2002 to be closer to her family. She became an active member of New Life Christian Church and her community. She served as a leader of Senior Ladies Group, the Prayer Team, and was a member of several bible studies. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, decorating, water color, Bridge, book club, entertaining friends and family in her home and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. She could turn any event into a beautiful celebration and it was very important to her to be a good friend. Most importantly, she was a spiritual warrior and mentor to many. She was spiritually impactful in countless lives, which is a large part of her legacy left behind. Her light will continue to shine on.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Ward of Sarasota, Florida; her two children, William Calvert Canfield of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Caren Leigh Floyd of Austin, Texas.

Arrangements were under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

Her memorial celebration will be held at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Rd, Bella Vista, Arkansas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th.

