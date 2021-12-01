RELIGION: In Him, I already have everything

Looking back on last week's Thanksgiving holiday I am reminded of a story. When Erma Bombeck was fighting her own battle with cancer, she often told the story of a young patient she met named Christina, who had cancer of the nervous system. When she was asked what she wants for her birthday, the little girl thought for a while and then shrugged, "I don't know. I have two sticker books and a Cabbage Patch doll. I already have everything!"

Erma said, "When I forget to feel grateful, I hear Christina saying, 'I already have everything!'" (This story first appeared in Redbook, Oct. 1992)

Christina's words remind you of anything? They remind me of the words of King David. Even when facing a valley filled with shadows, David could say with conviction, "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want." (Psalm 23:1)

We, too, face shadows of uncertainty today. Money. Health. Relationships. Problems that just won't go away. No matter how big they seem, we can meet them with the same quiet confidence of this courageous little girl, and this celebrated king.

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. In him, I already have everything.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.