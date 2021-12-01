Pet of the Week

Photo Submitted Hilary is an 11 month old Husky Mix. She can be very shy at first, but warms up quickly. She likes to play with other dogs and does well with cats. She will be spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchipped. For more information on Hilary, or any of the current residents at the shelter, call 479-855-6020 or find them online at Bellavista-animalshelter.org or petfinder.com.

Staff Report