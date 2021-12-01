OPINION: My advice: Shop local, know your shipping

I'm not a Black Friday kind of guy. Never have been, never will be.

There was a time when family members rolled out of my house in the pitch black of early, early morning the day after Thanksgiving to battle the shopping hordes for a bargain or two, but I was content to remain under the covers and wait to hear the blow-by-blow details of the mission at a more reasonable hour.

That doesn't mean I don't like an interesting holiday shopping adventure.

The Great Last-Second Christmas Eve Dash of 1993 through the mall in Fayetteville for one final gift before heading to a family gathering just an hour or so later comes to mind.

The way I attack Christmas shopping these days is quite a bit different than in the past.

One thing that has changed is the idea of shopping local. Maybe it's not changed that much. Growing up in a small town there were a lot of places we shopped that were considered local, definitely small business. The grocery, clothing and hardware stores were all locally owned. But of course the convenience of big box stores has now opened the door to slipping away from the local, neighborhood merchants for maybe convenience or flash.

I've been trying to get back to the idea of local, small-business buying over the past few years, especially where my Christmas shopping habits are concerned.

Right here in Bella Vista we have many local merchants who would love to have our business -- not just because they need it to survive, but also because they are happy to see us come through their doors to inquire about the services and products they offer to our community. Afterall, it's their community, too.

I'm not going to attempt to list all the local businesses we have here in Bella Vista for fear of leaving someone out. But from what I've seen the products being offered are of great quality and reasonably priced. Some are beneficial to our daily lives while others entertain us. Some products help us expand or enhance our hobbies while others add either smiles to our hearts or knowledge to our brains. Some even make our taste buds happy.

This year I encourage you to first consider shopping local. The pandemic has hit all of our nation's merchants hard, but our local businesses have a harder time recovering, if they've made it at all. So before running off to some sale outside our city limits, check out our neighbors first. They need our business, but they also want our business.

And now, to change gears ...

Whether we're shopping local or on a national level, many who make purchases either online or through a merchant will be using the services of shipping companies.

I worked in customer service for five years at one of the biggest, averaging 85-90 phone calls a day from customers -- both individuals and companies shipping freight.

One of my trainers, Pam "Pamtastic" Parker, was the company's best at training customer service reps. I always said I might not have been the best customer service rep, but I was trained by the best.

She recently offered this advice to those who are having items delivered through shipping companies during the holiday season:

Since I work for a shipping company, I've gathered a few nuggets of knowledge over the years I'd like to offer my friends.

1. If your package/product arrives damaged or seems to be lost in shipping, contact the company you ordered from. Typically, they should make it right with you, their customer, and then file a claim with the carrier. If they tell you different, ask to be escalated. (Don't be ugly. Just ask for someone else.)

2. Sign up for all the shipping company's online package management services. They allow you more flexibility and you don't have to sit on hold to talk to someone. If you can't do what you want with your package online, its likely customer service can't do it either due to restrictions the shipper has given.

3. This year promises to be the most challenging yet with insane package volumes and workforce shortages. Order now! Anything ordered after about the first or second week of December stands little chance of getting to you.

4. Have a back up plan in case something doesn't arrive. Seriously.

5. I know how incredibly frustrating the whole package shipping thing can be. Please please please have patience with those who are moving and delivering your packages. They are working extremely long days, handling hundreds upon thousands of packages and most are doing it with a smile. Give grace where you can. Give compassion when you can. Give snacks if you're awesome. (Delivery drivers are working so hard, they are skipping meals to deliver your packages.)

6. Shop local!!!!!

Pamtastic advice. Happy shipping and shopping.

---

Bennett Horne is the Managing Editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached online at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.