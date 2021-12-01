LETTER: Lake Bella Vista, walking trail need attention

Thank you Nadine Kranz for your letter in the Nov. 10 "Weekly Vista" regarding the Lake Bella Vista Walking Trail. My husband and I enjoy our walks on that path and we were there one day when Progressive Trail Design was building one of the very nice cedar bridges for the bicycle trail on the hillsides above the walking path.

I asked the two workers from PTD what they were going to do about an area where clearly the water was diverted onto the path. They shrugged and said "not sure." Ms. Kranz is correct, the muddy sludge crosses the path where we seniors walk. Little or no regard was given to consequences of the bicycle trail "design" to the path used and enjoyed by so many of us, seniors and families alike.

Something needs to be done.

I'll also take this opportunity to express pure disgust at the City of Bentonville for not keeping up the lake and the area around it. There has been a lake there for decades and it needs to be returned to a lake. I know this topic is controversial and I believe there a pending lawsuit, but the formerly scenic area has become an eyesore with fences and gates and trees growing up in the lake and on the shores. So many families have enjoyed walking around the lake in years past- we have enjoyed it as well in the ten years since we moved here.

My wish is that the City of Bella Vista take back the "lake" if City of Bentonville is not willing to maintain the lake and surrounding park area. I can't imagine this would be happening closer to downtown Bentonville. Surely there is grant money available? There seems to be no lack of funds for "designed" bicycle trails with cedar bridges and expensive retaining walls built with massive stones that were brought in.

Nancy Lambert

Bella Vista