Museum opens former columnist exhibit

by From Staff Reports | December 1, 2021 at 5:28 a.m.
Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas Jan Burgess, former columnist with The Weekly Vista, stands with some of her award winning columns featured in a new exhibit at the Bella Vista historical Museum.

A new temporary exhibit is on display at the Bella Vista Historical Museum featuring the award winning columns of Jan Burgess, who wrote for The Weekly Vista from 2009 until her retirement in 2016.

Burgess actually finished more columns before she left than The Weekly Vista had room to publish, so her columns continued to be published through December of 2017.

The popular columnist won three first place awards from the Arkansas Press Association and several third place awards.

The columnist's exhibit will remain on display at the museum through the end of the year.

The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Call 479-855-2335 for more information or visit the museum's website at www.bellavistamuseum.org.

