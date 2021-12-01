'Longest Night' event aimed at easing grief

A special "Longest Night" service at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church can help ease the grief some people are feeling this holiday season.

Hearing Christmas carols and seeing twinkling lights can be painful instead of joyful. For those grieving, the spirit of the holiday can be difficult to embrace.

FUMC Pastor Brenda Wideman said the Longest Night service, which has been an annual event for at least six years, brings healing and comfort.

"We have Scripture, stories for healing and we light candles. Each of the Advent candles signifies an aspect of healing, like loneliness, illness and loss."

This year's event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista.

As we enter what is almost two years of a pandemic, people have been isolated from friends and family, Wideman said.

People can feel grief in a variety of areas of their lives, including loss of a loved one, loss of security, loss of a job, or divorce.

The service, which is open to the public, is a non-denominational way of enveloping people where they are and helping them move to the next stage.

"People will find a new aspect of healing that they haven't had before," Wideman said.

Sometimes, grievers say they are doing fine on their own but are stuffing down their feelings, Wideman said. Not dealing with those feelings can later catapult someone into a crisis, feeling as if his or her life is crashing down around them.

Dealing with feelings of loss is healthy and Wideman encourages people to experience the service.

"There is still an aspect of healing, no matter where you are in your journey," she said.

The service is held on the longest night of the year, offering participants hope that more brightness is coming their way. The days will be longer, bringing more light. Wideman encourages people to move forward in a healthy way.

"It's always a journey to find hope and healing. People have said that the service was really a turning point for them. You hope that you've planted the seed of healing."

Cookies and hot apple cider will be served following the service.