Computers in Bella Vista 50 years ago

It's fun to look back at how computers were being used 50 years ago compared to the incredible technological advances made in the past few years. This is a reprint from the Dec. 15, 1971, issue of the Benton County Democrat from the files of the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Computers Play Big Role in Work at Bella Vista

Cooper Communities, Inc., an Arkansas-based firm quickly taking its place among the giants of America's community building industry, has long made use of modern computer equipment to handle the intricacies of its data processing requirements.

But the latest expansion of the firm's large data processing department will make possible an almost unlimited range of electronic services to all divisions of the Cooper organization throughout the state and the nation.

Applications of sophisticated new IBM equipment which will be in operation by spring will range from accounting to engineering applications, lot inventory for a wide-spread national sales organization, marketing analysis and even writing millions of personal letters to be used in the company's national advertising program.

Present equipment was installed late in July in a newly-constructed wing of the company's Bella Vista based accounting complex. It represents a transitional state for the company, beginning a switch-over which will culminate in the spring with another completely new system.

The Cooper data processing department was started at Cherokee Village in 1963 with three operators and relatively simple electronic accounting machines needed for storage of accounting records, handling of payrolls, and other similar operations. In 1967 the department was moved to Bella Vista Village, second of the huge Cooper communities in Arkansas. A system 360, model 20 unit was installed at that time to handle the every-growing needs of the company's already widespread operations. The model 20 equipment brought to the firm its first true computer capabilities, with an expanded accounting and problem solving ability.

But the company has since established its third community, the 23,000 acre Hot Springs Village in Garland County, and has expanded its sales program to national offices in Dallas, Cleveland, Columbus, Chicago and Detroit, with more to be established in the coming year. Today's computer operations require a staff of 22 persons and the computer working around the clock, seven days a week.

One of the most desirable features of the new equipment to be installed in the spring is its ability to operate from remote teleprocessing terminals. This will aid marketing analysts developing a program for nationwide advertising, or company representatives at national offices who need a constant inventory of available building lots for off-site sales. It will also be used by the company's engineering and planning division for a wide range of applications. Engineering computations previously handled by a remote hook-up with an out-of-state computer will now be programmed remotely on the Company's own equipment.

The machine will write letters inviting residents of virtually every state in the nation to visit one of the three Cooper communities in Arkansas. It will process and store reservation data, inventory available building lots offered for sale, handle time payments on property and provide data necessary to the building of streets, lakes, golf courses and other facilities.

When the property owner is ready to build a home on his Arkansas property, it will provide complete materials-flow information, helping to cut the cost of construction through more efficient handling of building materials by Village Homes, Inc., the home-building subsidiary of Cooper Communities, Inc.

The computer is even helping in the planning and building of a unique new health-care center which will provide ultra-modern facilities for Bella Vista, and later for other Cooper Communities.

And while it is doing all this, it also maintains subscription lists and prints labels for the mailing of the three newspapers which help to keep both residents and out-of-state property owners abreast of the latest developments in their adopted communities.

Records used with the magnetic disk recording system of the model 20 are being handled on the new model 25 computers while additional capabilities of the 25 are being used to prepare all new computer programs in preparation for the switch to a system 370, model 145 machine in the spring.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum, on Highway 71 at Kingsland, has exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history, through the eras of Linebarger, Keith and Cooper to the present day City of Bella Vista. Visitors are welcome Thursdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Phone 479-855-2335. Website www.bellavistamuseum.org.