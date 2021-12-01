Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 18 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; East-West -- Raymond Lynch and Ned Irving

Winners Nov. 23 were: North-South -- Joe Scott and John Jennings; East-West -- Joan Bain and Barbara Francis

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 23 were: First -- Mabel Ashline and Lynda Delap. Second -- Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla. Come join the fun from 12:30-3 p.m every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. You will be hooked!

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Nov. 23 were: Ron Madsen took the most wins out of four games.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Nov. 23 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marge Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Max Waugh, second, Bob Bower. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Sharon Bower; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Gloria Sperry; second, Diane Dingmann.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 23 were: first -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; second -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; third -- Dottie and Chuck Seeley. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036. PLEASE NOTE THERE WILL NO PLAY ON DEC. 7 ONLY.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 24 were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Andy Pikerton.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Nov. 19 were: first, John Young; second, Connie Clark; third, Cornelia Fleming.

All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 19 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Alan Akey. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score: Wayne Doyle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 20 were: Blue Team (Tie Breaker Win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marge Shafer, Marie Ryan, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. We like to play with five players per team.