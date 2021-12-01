Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 15

2:46 p.m. Police received a report on Worcester Drive that an aggressive dog is always out.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

7:40 a.m. Police received a report at Crye-Leike Realtors that someone tunneled into the main part of the building from the mechanical room. The person rummaged through desk drawers and stole a small amount of cash. The business is still working with detectives on the case.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

2:04 a.m. Police arrested Jacob Donald Bentley, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container and careless driving during a traffic stop at Highway 71 North and Riordan.

7:05 a.m. Police received a report on Kinloch Drive that someone broke into an unlocked vehicle and stole a Chromebook.

Thursday, Nov. 18

3 a.m. Police received a report on Little Drive that someone had been running a backhoe all night for the past three nights.

Friday, Nov. 19

10:02 a.m. Police received a report on Kirkby Circle that someone's neighbors had been gone for months and now there were three pickup trucks in the driveway. Police talked to the homeowner on the video doorbell and learned the owners of the pickup trucks were installing a fence.

2:43 p.m. Police arrested Jimmy Lee Scott, 43, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving on a suspended license and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Highway 340 and Bethnal.

Saturday, Nov. 20

6:21 p.m. Police received a report on Elizabeth Drive that someone's screen door had been broken off and it looked like someone had broken in.

Sunday, Nov. 21

8:40 a.m. Police received a report on Shelly Lane that two pit bulls were running around the neighborhood. Police responded to the area and found one of the dogs and put it in the fence, but the dog got out again. Police recorded in the report that the dog was friendly. Police attempted to contact the homeowner but were unable to find their information.

9:21 a.m. Police received a report on Shelly Lane that someone could hear a woman yelling "stop" behind her house. It turned out to be a neighbor chasing their dog. Police made contact with the owner, and the dog was put back in the fence.