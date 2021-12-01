Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Civil War Round Table -- Dec. 2

December's program on the CSS Hunley -- The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that the Dec. 2 program will tell the story of the CSS Hunley. The Confederate submarine CSS Hunley was created to break the Union blockade of southern ports during the Civil War. It carried out the first successful attack and sinking in history on an enemy warship. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Annual Cookie Walk -- Dec. 4

The 32nd Annual Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Highlands Church (United Methodist), 371 Glasgow Road. Don't miss this Bella Vista tradition! Doors open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, sweets and treats, soups-to-go, and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning, so you may shop while waiting to walk! All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

Patriotic Event -- Dec. 7

Local veterans are holding a patriotic event to commemorate Dec. 7, 1941, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Event entertainers will include the Bella Vista Sophisticated Ladies Dance Group, Perfect Harmony Barbershop Chorus and the NWA Jazz and More Orchestra. Doors open at 5 p.m.; entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with an expected duration of approximately two hours.

An Evening Holiday Event -- Dec. 8

The Village Lake Writers and Poets will host an Evening Holiday Event free and open to the public starting with a welcome gathering at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Xyta Lucas and Dale Philips, co-presidents of the museum, will present "The Dug Hill Story" at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Holiday Concert from 6 -- 6:30 p.m. by Bella Vista's national treasure, Cellist Christian Serrano-Torres. Hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies will be on hand for all attendees.

Christmas Carol Sing-Along -- Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30 -7:30 p.m. you are invited to a good, old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-along at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel. It will be a lighthearted time of singing together of some beloved Christmas songs. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voices! Organized by Village Bible Church www.vbcbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Band -- Dec 11

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Wreaths Across America in Bella Vista -- Dec. 18

On Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., the Bella Vista Cemetery will participate in Wreaths Across America. There will be a short ceremony that will involve singing the National Anthem, a prayer and reading the names and branch of service of each veteran as the wreaths are being laid on the graves by volunteers.

Christmas Cantata -- Dec. 18 & 19

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in the Sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols" - a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Living Nativity -- Dec. 20 & 21

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus, 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 8 p.m.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., with free admission. The museum gift shop is now carrying Arkansas nature books which are perfect for holiday giving, along with the Images of America series of pictorial history books on several areas of northwest Arkansas, including Bella Vista. A new temporary exhibit features the award winning columns of Jan Burgess, former Weekly Vista columnist. The museum is located near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland in Bella Vista. Information: 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The libary is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

For information about programs offered by the library, call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Thanks to the generosity of Bella Vista POA Members, they collected and purchased over 500 new coats that are being distributed to three local schools and organizations. Your donations will help children and family members stay warm and toasty this winter.

A drawdown at Loch Lomond in Bella Vista began Nov. 24. The lake is forecast to fall three inches per day and four feet overall. Barring heavy rain, the drawdown should be complete by Dec. 10. The lower water level allows the lake department to do maintenance on the spillway and boat ramps and for lakefront property owners to maintain seawalls and docks.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents -- On Saturday, Dec. 18, new residents are invited to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join the meeting. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

Surrounding Area

Music-lovers rejoice! Walton Arts Center has three days filled with exciting artists from roots music to jazz and blues Dec. 8-10.

Asleep at The Wheel -- Celebrating 50 years of music, Asleep at the Wheel has been playing old style roots and Americana music long before the genre even had a name. In those 50 years, the band has received 10 Grammy Awards®, was cited by the Country Music Association as the 1976 Touring Band of the Year and received a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association. Asleep at the Wheel has recently been invigorated by a fresh new lineup and the release of New Routes, their latest album that is a bracing blend of original songs and vibrant cover material along with some unanticipated new musical tangents.

Asleep at the Wheel appears as a part of the Land O Lakes Concert Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Ticket prices start at $21 plus applicable fees.

Ray Bonneville -- Ray Bonneville is a hard-driving, blues-dipped, song-and-groove man writing about the people on the fringe of society. Bonneville's vibe is loose and soulful, with a greasy guitar style, horn-like harmonica, smoky vocals and pulsing foot percussion. In 1999 he won the Juno Award and was nominated twice more. Bonneville's song "I am the Big Easy" was the most played song by American folk DJs, and won song of the year in 2009. Bonneville won the International Blues Challenge in 2012 in Memphis.

Ray Bonneville appears as a part of the West Street Live series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Ticket prices start at $33 plus applicable fees.

Samara Joy featuring Pasquale Grasso Trio --With a voice as smooth as velvet, Samara Joy's star seems to rise with each performance. Following her winning the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, she recorded her debut album backed by the Pasquale Grasso Trio. Joy's first exposure to jazz was while attending Fordham High School for the Arts, where she performed regularly with the jazz band, eventually winning best vocalist at JALC's Essentially Ellington competition. Not yet 21 years old, Samara has already performed in many of the great jazz venues in New York City, including Dizzy's Club Coca Cola, The Blue Note and Mezzrow, in addition to working with jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Jon Faddis, Kirk Lightsey, Cyrus Chestnut and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Barry Harris.

Samara Joy featuring Pasquale Grasso Trio appears as a part of the Starrlight Jazz Club at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Ticket prices start at $33 plus applicable fees.

Tickets for all of these performances and other Walton Arts Center shows can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.