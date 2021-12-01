Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Christmas can be a difficult time for many of us. Perhaps there is grieving over the loss of a loved one, struggling with illness, or feeling lonely or overwhelmed. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites all who are looking for comfort, hope, and renewal during this holiday season to a Blue Christmas service at 3 p.m. Dec. 14. For more information please call the church office 479-855.2390. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m.; blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. You can also visit the church on their website at www.bvluthran.com

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon.

There will be a Christmas choir and orchestra concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 5.

From Dec. 17-20 there will be a "Drive-Thru" Christmas story presented at the church from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Community Church

Upcoming Christmas Concerts in the BVCC Sanctuary:

Monday, Dec. 6: 5:30 p.m. Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 11: 3 p.m. Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Sunday, Dec. 12: 3 p.m. Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend. Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday from 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday from 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Koffe Klatch (Women's Fellowship) is Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. on the lower level; and Communit Life Groups meet with various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

The worship service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. The church contact is 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., individuals may donate blood at the VBC Blood Drive event.

Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. everyone is invited to a good, old-fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-along at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel. It will be a lighthearted time of singing together of some beloved Christmas songs. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voices. The event is organized by Village Bible Church www.vbcbv.org.

The VBC worship service "Unto Us" Christmas Program will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:15 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista welcomes all to its special holiday services this year.

The Longest Night service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be three services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 -- noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. -- and no services on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The 32nd Annual Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. Don't miss this Bella Vista tradition. Doors Open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, Sweets and Treats, Soups-To-Go and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning, so those attending can shop while waiting to walk. All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and is organized by our HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). A free cholesterol screening is also available. Donors are encouraged to at well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction of John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols" -- a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 8 p.m.

Highlands Church will have a family Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Get an early start to Christmas Eve festivities by worshipping with us. Enjoy this special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone is welcome.

A combined worship service is planned at Highlands for the weekend of Dec. 25-26. There is one service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Please note, the celebration and gathering services have been canceled for that weekend. Also, everyone is invited to mark their calendars for the weekend of Jan. 1-2 for another combined worship service due to the New Year's holiday.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. Choir practice is on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. As a conservative church, God's Word is its standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.