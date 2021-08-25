Weekly Vista Obituaries for week Aug. 25, 2021

Richard Allen Holt, Sr.

Richard Allen Holt Sr. of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, to Charles J. and Gladys Monselle (Pond) Holt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Raedeane Holt, on Oct. 5, 2018; and his sister, Anita "Kay" Haworth.

He is survived by three sons, Richard A. Holt Jr., John F. Holt, William C. Holt (Christina); one step-son, Henry P. Everts III; one brother, Dave Holt; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Phillip L. Ridout

Phillip L. Ridout, 79, of Kearney, Neb., died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Kearney, Neb.

He was born the only child to Ted and Lillian (Bohling) Ridout on Nov. 20, 1941, in Fontenelle, Iowa. He attended Massena High School, graduating in 1959. He married Sandy Wood on Jan. 21, 1961, in Atlantic, Iowa. They purchased the Stanley Well Company in Massena and they owned/operated the business for a number of years. Eventually, he took a position with BP in Alaska. The couple moved to Bella Vista, Ark. after retirement and, due to health reasons, they eventually moved to Kearney, Neb., to be closer to family. They attended the Massena Baptist Church and later the Bella Vista Baptist Church. He enjoyed motorcycles, Star Trek, and spending time with his family

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.

Survivors are his wife, Sandy of Kearney; children, LeAnn Brawner (Randy) of Sun City, Ariz., Lisa Levis (Larry) of Minden, Neb., Mitch Ridout (Andrea) of Palmyra, Mo., Leslie Carr of Elm Creek, Neb; and ten grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering was held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Massena, Iowa, Baptist Church. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. To leave online condolences, visit www.hlmkfuneral.com.

Brian C. Self

CMS Brian C. Self USAF (Ret.), 64, of Bella Vista, Ark., (formerly of Moorhead, Minnesota,) died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born to Shirley I. Klevgaard and Orin K. Self at Altus AFB in Oklahoma on Oct. 3, 1956. He graduated from Moorhead High School in 1974 and joined the North Dakota Air National Guard in 1978. On April 19, 1980, he married Jeanine M. Clark at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Moorhead.

He was preceded in death by parents, Orin and Shirley; and both sets of grandparents, Orval and Edith Self of Ada, Minn., and George and Signora Klevgaard of Felton, Minn.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; two sons, Jason Self of Bella Vista, Dr. Patrick Self (Caroline Muzic) of La Crosse, Wisc.; and his sisters, Brenda Andrews (Joe), Kim Moravec, both of Bella Vista.

A celebration of life service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Fargo Air Museum in Fargo, N.D.

Margaret Ann Warner

Margaret Ann Warner, age 90, born January 27, 1931, passed into Heaven on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

She is survived by the Love of her Life for 68 years, husband, Jay; two sons, Lloyd (and his wife Judy) of Bella Vista, AR and Tom (and his wife Lucinda) of Dennis, TX; two daughters, Judy (and husband John Anderson) of Elburn, IL and Linda of Sapulpa, OK; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Margaret graduated from West Chester State Teachers College but rather than teaching she was a domestic engineer with four young children.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 19th at Lange Funeral Home in Centerville, IA with visitation starting at 9 am, service at 10 am followed by burial at Unionville Cemetery and then social reception at Continental Hotel in Centerville with food and beverages.

Margaret touched many lives with her kind heart and will be dearly missed by all.

