Third does vaccine clinic

August 25, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Courtesy photo Xyta Lucas A covid vaccine third dose clinic was set up at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Monday. Mayor Peter Christie directs persons to the vaccine tables as firefighters administer the vaccine. The clinic was scheduled immediately following the FDA's approval for a third dose booster to immunocompromised persons. The Bella Vista Fire Department noted this on its FB page: At this time, the Pfizer third dose is for those who are immunocompromised and those who live with or are caretakers for them only. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available.

Staff Report

Print Headline: Third does vaccine clinic

