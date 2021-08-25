School starts with precautions in place

Students headed back to Cooper Elementary School last week with several guidelines in place to help keep them safe from covid-19.

According to the Safe Schools Plan found on the Bentonville Schools website, "all students ages three and up, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering (a) while attending school or an indoor school function in any school building or (b) when riding in school-provided transportation."

The plan further states that students may remove their masks while outdoors; for eating and drinking; when appropriate physical distancing measures are in place as determined by a staff member; on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs, including physical education activities; when participating in athletic activities where a six-feet distance is not achievable but a mask is inhibitory to the activity.

District communications director Leslee Wright outlined a few other guidelines.

"In order to give us the necessary space to socially distance our students, lunch visitors will not be allowed at this time," she said.

She said the school's office will be open for student check-in/check-out and appointments with staff. All in-person PTO events are delayed at this time. Assemblies, without visitors, may continue as usual, she said. Field trips are being scheduled provided they are tied to the educational curriculum, she added.

According to the plan, protocols for cleaning classrooms and buses on a regular basis are also in place.

To read the entire Safe Schools Plan, visit https://www.bentonvillek12.org/Domain/6379.