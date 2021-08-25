"Lord, to whom would we go? You have the words that give eternal life" (John 6:68).

Most everyone is acquainted with that beautiful body of American musical literature called Spirituals, Christian songs created by African Americans. Who among us doesn't like to sing the old spiritual at Christmas, "Go, tell it on the mountain"? Or how about another one that we used to sing at summer church camp, "We are climbing Jacob's ladder"?

I want to share with you the words of my favorite American spiritual, "Give me Jesus!" It goes like this:

I heard my mother say, Give me Jesus

You can have all the rest, Give me Jesus

Dark midnight was my cry, Give me Jesus

You can have all the rest, Give me Jesus

Oh, when I come to die, Give me Jesus

You can have all the rest, Give me Jesus

Oh yes, "Give me Jesus!" Wasn't that (in effect) what Simon Peter was saying here in the Bible text when he gave that marvelous answer to Jesus, "Lord, to whom would we go? You have the words that give eternal life"?

To put it in modern terms, wasn't Simon Peter really saying, "Give me Jesus!"? Yes, when all else is said and done concerning our life and religion, give me Jesus!

That's the real bottom line for each of us. That's why we go to church. That's the heart of our faith: give me Jesus!

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.