Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 9

10:28 a.m. Police received a report that a scammer was advertising a property on Estes Drive on Facebook as a rental and was not the real estate agent.

6:31 p.m. Police received a report of an arrow in someone's backyard on Dillow Circle.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

1:11 p.m. Police received a report on Kirkwall Drive that several mailboxes on the street had been hit.

7:28 p.m. Police arrested Jamie Jones, 45, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container at the Bella Vista sign and state line.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

10:32 a.m. Police received a report that a construction company working on McKenzie Drive broke someone's window.

Thursday, Aug. 12

12:48 p.m. Police investigated driveway fraud on Cullen Hills Drive.

Friday, Aug. 13

12:19 p.m. Police received a report of driveway fraud on Hawick Lane.

3:06 p.m. Police received a report that a lock had been cut off a storage unit at Pinion Valley Storage.

Saturday, Aug. 14

9:22 p.m. Police investigated a possible counterfeit $100 bill at Gusano's.

Sunday, Aug. 15

11:39 a.m. Police received a report of suspicious activity on Kirkwall Place involving a male and female carrying something bulky into an SUV and driving off on the night before.