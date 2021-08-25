City

Please note: City meetings for Council, Commissions, and Boards will be held on Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at https://bellavistaar.gov/.

• City Council: The council's next work session will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept 20. The next regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

• Planning Commission: The next work session will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. The planning commission's next regular meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

POA

• Board of Directors:

Board Working Session (OPEN) -- Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. | Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

Board Meeting (OPEN) -- Thursday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. | Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

• Golf Committee (JAC): The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Jason Loyd at [email protected]

• Lakes Committee (JAC): The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and it will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Matt Champagne at [email protected]

• Recreation Committee (JAC): The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Chris Stockman at [email protected]

Member comments/questions should be directed to the JAC chair no later than 24 hours before the meeting begins. In-person meetings "may" require masks and social distancing procedures.