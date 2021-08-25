Lake Bella Vista flood of 1928

The following is a reprint from the June 27, 1928, Bella Vista News. The Linebarger Brothers' Summer Resort at Lake Bella Vista was damaged by flooding several times during their 1917-1952 ownership.

"WUKKIN' ON TH' LEVEE"

If you want to get a pretty fight out of the Linebargers, or Rupes, or W.T. May, just remark in their presence that the people living in the country around Bella Vista are not regular folks. You know what we mean -- the kind of folks who will go miles through heat or cold, wade high water, work all day and night, and leave their own work to help a friend or a stranger in need.

Working heroically from 6 o'clock Friday afternoon until well past one Saturday morning, Bella Vista employers, employees, cottage owners, and other guests saved the Bella Vista dam and adjacent properties in the face of the big deluge; the record-breaking waterspout that swept all this section.

But when the water had gone down and the owners looked things over in the cold gray dawn of the morning after, the damage left was appalling and thoroughly disheartening. In addition to a multiplicity of other repairs to be made, there were thousands of cubic yards of earth to be moved to put the driveway over the dam and the adjoining grounds into shape.

Here it was with the season well underway and hundreds of people en route or ready to start for the resort in addition to those already in their cottages or at the Lodge. Things must be done quickly. The owners of Bella Vista well knew that the farmers of the vicinity, who they were at other times of the year fortunate enough to employ, were now covered up with their own work. The situation seemed to be almost hopeless in so far as whipping things into shape as quickly as it must be done, in spite of the resort's large working force of regular employees. This was a real emergency and required much additional help for which the management was perfectly willing to pay if the extra men could be found.

Then on Monday morning came a procession of mules and horses and men, with a truck or two and a number of "slips" for moving dirt. The horses and mules were all harnessed and the men all "rarin' to go." It was the boys from "up the creek" and over beyond the creek. They had left their work and had come unsolicited to offer their services and their teams "free gratis" to help pull Bella Vista out of her big emergency.

The company included Roy and Ray Cunningham with two teams and a slip, Kelse Mathis and team, Roy Blevins and team, Clyde Walker and team, and J.W. White, a cottage owner, offering his personal services and a truck. Jack Luekens sent down more slips, while Lonnie Moore left his saddle ponies and N.H. (Mat) Matthewson his garage in order "to lend a hand."

Rickets and Lively, the Bella Vista grocers, having finally succeeded in chasing the surplus lake water out of their store, grabbed a pick and shovel each and joined the levee gang, turning loose only when necessary to run over and wait on a customer.

H.C. Fellow, cottage owner and Kansas poet, and lover of Bella Vista and the Ozark hills and valleys, was there too in spite of a little thing like his three score years and ten (plus). You've enjoyed the rhythm of his verse in the Bella Vista News. You'd have been enchanted with the rhythm of his poetry with a spade. ...

And do the owners of Bella Vista and their associates in this vast enterprise, which has meant so much to the farmers' wives of this section with poultry and eggs and milk, etc., to sell, and to the farmers themselves, as well as to every merchant of the territory -- do the Linebarger Brothers and "Daddie" Linebarger and the Rupes and "Whitey" May, under whose direction the rehabilitation work is being efficiently handled, appreciate this wholehearted cooperation on the part of their neighbors and friends? You ought to hear them talk about it among themselves and to town folks and visitors who happen to be around!

A follow-up article appeared two months later in the Bella Vista News of August 28, 1928:

NEW DAM AND WIDE DRIVE ARE PART OF RESORT PLANS

Outstanding in the Bella Vista construction program, which is to be started very soon after the close of the present season, will be the new dam, driveway and bridges which are to replace the present structures. ...

As is fully realized, or should be by everyone, Bella Vista has been mighty hard hit by this season's very unusual rains, which have in several instances amounted to cloud bursts. The heavy financial losses and great additional expense caused thereby have been bad enough, but there isn't any doubt that the management and all members of the Bella Vista organization have regretted as much the fact that this damage all came at a time as to make it impossible to put the drives, the plaza, the dam and the lake back into anything like their usual condition until after the close of the season.

For more information about Bella Vista history, visit the Bella Vista Historical Museum near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Visitors are welcome from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday.