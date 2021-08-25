LETTER: False advertising?

Last month my cousin came to visit my wife and me in Bella Vista. Since we live just off Loch Lomond, I thought I would rent a boat and show him the lake. Ads in "Connections" and "POA updates" say that we can rent a pontoon boat for one hour for $50. However, when I called to reserve a boat for one hour, I was informed that they were only renting them on a four-hour basis. I told him I only wanted one hour and he said it was four hours or nothing. I chose the nothing. Isn't this false advertising?

The truth is, Loch Lomond is no longer a four-hour lake. Five to six years ago, the water was always clear. Now it is never very clear and so full of weed debris that I am embarrassed to take friends out and have them swim there. You are no longer allowed to make any wake except for the main channel. I'm sorry, but it gets really hot going at very slow speeds in the coves during summer. You are no longer allowed to ski or tube in the coves. It is boring to keep going around in one small oval in the channel. Now you can't even exceed 35 mph. There are times during the week when there are only a couple of boats on the lake and limiting speeds to 35 mph is unwarranted. I kept a boat on this lake until you regulated it to the point of tedium.

I would still like the option of renting a boat for an hour as advertised and showing my friends the shoreline, but not for four hours on this one-hour lake. Can this be fixed?

Richard Tramposh

Bella Vista