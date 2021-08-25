Fairway notes

Upcoming Golf tournaments

Bella Vista hosts Accenture Championship -- Sept. 3-6

The Accenture NW Arkansas Junior Championship will be held Sept. 3-6 in Bella Vista at Highlands Golf Course.

A qualifier for the 54-hole American Junior Golf Association event will take place at the course on Sept. 2. The event is the third and final AJGA tournament in Arkansas in 2021. The event will bring 78 of the top male and female junior golfers from around the country to the Bella Vista area. AJGA open tournaments make up the largest part of the AJGA schedule. All members may submit tournament applications to open tournaments. All AJGA open tournaments are filled using the AJGA's performance-based entry system.

For more information about this event, visit the tournament website or ajga.org.

Friends of Dogwood and Brittany Golf Tournament -- Sept. 6

The Friends of Dogwood and Brittany are sponsoring two golf tournaments on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. This year, golfers have a choice of an 18-hole, four-person scramble at the Dogwood Golf Course or a nine-hole, two-person scramble at the Brittany Golf Course.

The Dogwood 18-hole, four-person scramble has tee times starting at 8 a.m. and is open to any golfer. The cost is $50 per player, plus applicable green/cart fees. The entry fee includes prizes in all flights, lunch, mulligans and on-course games. The two-person scramble at Brittany starts with 8 a.m. tee times. The cost is $25 per player, and a $5 cart/green fee for guests. The entry fee includes prizes, a snack, games and a $100 hole-in-one sponsored by Melanie's Pet Sitting.

Proceeds of the tournaments will be used by the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany to enhance the golfer experience. Kids are welcome at both tournaments.

Registration and sponsorship forms are available at the POA pro shops, online atwww.fodbd.com. Questions or for sponsorship information, contact Danielle Sandidge at [email protected] or call 479-270-9649.

BHC Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble -- Oct. 4

The 2021 BHC Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble presented by BHC Insurance will take place Monday, Oct. 4, at the Bella Vista Country Club Golf Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a fun opportunity to engage with others in the community, promote your business and support a great area nonprofit while in a relaxed environment. In addition to golf, there are various sponsorship packages available offering you the opportunity to promote your brand and in many cases directly engage with the golfers.

Fees: chamber member team is $400, non-member teams $500, member individual $100 and non-member individual is $125. Register at https://bbvchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/7158.

This year's nonprofit partner will be The Peel Compton Foundation. You help support it when you purchase mulligan and pro's drive packages when you register or during the event, as well as participate in the various games and contests throughout the day.

If interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, email Travis Stephens at [email protected] or call the chamber at 479-273-2841.

Golf Associations

Women's 9-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9 Hole Golf Club welcomes new members to join the 2021 season. The group plays on Mondays. Members can choose to play from red or gold tees each week. Play includes all courses with a different game each week and handicaps. This group is great for beginners or someone who just wants to play 9 holes. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at www.bv9wga.com. For additional information, contact Jane Long at [email protected] or the president, Julia Doverspike, at [email protected]

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's (18 hole) Golf Club invites you to join the 2021 season. Play is on Thursdays with tee times -- red tees with gold optional for the season. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at bvwgc.com. For additional information, please email [email protected] or call Ronnie Nelson at 479-268-3037.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's Golf Group welcomes new members and plays on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All of the weekly events are handicapped and players of all skill levels are welcome. The group plays a Texas Scramble just about every week. There is no fee to join and a $3 entry fee per event is requested. It is an informal group with a goal to just have fun playing a game all enjoy. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected]

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association welcomes membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Women's 5- and 4-Hole Golf Association

Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as experienced golfers, and offers it all -- fun, new friends and exercise. The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Mondays, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.). No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association and mail check and application form to Patty Mahoney, 18 Shropshire Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.