Council discusses septic ordinance

The Bella Vista City Council, at its meeting Monday, discussed the septic ordinance that is being developed.

Former council member and current local real estate agent Linda Lloyd said she strongly urged the council to move forward with the ordinance. She said the city needs to protect homeowners and to ensure there are not hundreds of septic failures.

Councilmember Larry Wilms had proposed a few changes to the ordinance. However, staff attorney Jason Kelley said the changes Wilms had submitted to the council were to the rough draft of the ordinance instead of the current draft. He advised the council not to take any action on the amendment.

Kelley also noted the amendment included a proposal to change the definition of a bedroom. The ordinance defines a bedroom in order to require that septic systems accommodate the number of bedrooms in the home.

Wilms reviewed his proposed changes with the council. Among those changes was the definition of a bedroom, which is now defined as a room "intended to be used for sleeping quarters," he said. He proposed changing the definition to "suitable for sleeping quarters."

Other proposed changes included that the ordinance would apply to the time of occupancy approval and that the emergency clause would take effect the first day of the month after adoption.

The council took no action on the proposed changes.

Councilmember Steven Bourke commented that this was the second month he had received new information right before a council meeting and said he would like the council to commit to keeping new information for work sessions and saving council meetings for debate.

"I really think we can do better for the citizens of Bella Vista if we follow our own process," he said.

The council passed a resolution approving the Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion Commission's reappointment of Jayne Lowe as an at-large commissioner and Tom Judson as tourism industry commissioner for four-year terms.

Council members also passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Emergency Vehicle Specialists for the purchase of 10 self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department in an amount not to exceed $92,181.

In other business, the council passed:

• A resolution amending another resolution to clarify that two signatures are needed on city checks but not on bank deposits.

• A resolution authorizing the sale of a 2007 Chevy Silverado.

• Three ordinances rezoning properties from P1 to R1.