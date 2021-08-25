Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Andy Pilkerton.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Aug. 5 were: first, Marty Watson; second, Eileen Kringshin; third, Mildred Vennerbeck.

Winers Aug. 12 were: first, Marty Watson; second, Mildred Vennerbeck; third, Connie Clark.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Stan Neukircher

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 15 were: Blue Team (won) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Mike McConnell, Art Hamilton and Sam Brehm.

Winners Aug. 22 were: Blue Team (won) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Dieleman and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Art Hammilton, Sam Brehm and Lara Wieserman.