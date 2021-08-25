Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like residents with bluebird boxes in their yards to let it know the number of bluebird chicks that have successfully fledged from their boxes this year.

The Society keeps track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and reports findings in local publications and on its website. Last year 413 neighborhood bluebird fledglings were reported.

You can send your results by email to [email protected], or by calling or texting 847-951-1743.

Thank you for helping the bluebirds. To learn more about bluebirds and the Bella Vista Bluebird Society, visit bvbluebirds.com.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours:

Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is closed Sunday.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission. It has exhibits on Bella Vista history going back to the late 1800s/early 1900s. It is seeking volunteers to be museum docents who have an interest in history and like interacting with people. All volunteers must be fully covid-19 vaccinated. Men and women of all ages are welcome. Duties include greeting visitors, explaining what they will see at the museum, giving tours of the Settler's Cabin next door to the museum, helping with inquiries, and manning the gift shop. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jill Werner at [email protected] or phone 479-721-3122. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas at Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Property Owners Association POA

• Metfield Pool is closed for the season.

• The Avalon Beach will remain open weekends only after Sunday, Aug. 15, and will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

• Kingsdale Pools will remain open daily through mid-September.

Surrounding Area