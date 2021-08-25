Bella Vista Club News

Nebraska Club of NWA

The club is holding a Tailgate Party at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Kingsdale Pavilion in Bella Vista. The event will be catered by Papa Mike's and will include pulled pork sandwiches, chips, beans, coleslaw, watermelon and beverages. The cost is $12.50 per person. There will be a short general meeting. The club will also be auctioning off two football tickets for the Sept. 18 Nebraska vs. Buffalo game. To attend and join the club, please contact one of the following: Marcia Gerdes at 605-870-1880 or Dave Oelkers at 402-317-8385. Meet fellow Nebraska Husker fans and new friends.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

There will be a performance of the Bella Vista Men's Chorus at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road, Bella Vista. The concert is FREE; no tickets required. Come here favorite Gospel songs, pop songs through the years and a medley of tunes from Showboat.

The first half of the concert features two wonderful medleys, "Old Time Religion" and the "Fly Away Medley." Another fine soloist, Bob Raines, a long-time local tenor from Bella Vista will get to lead the chorus is a great gospel song called, "Goin' to the Holy City." Also included is the beautiful "Majesty and Glory of Your Name" and "I Must Tell Jesus" with star tenor Bill Barnett. The second half will start with nice arrangements of "For Me and My Gal" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Both arrangements were penned by former members of the chorus. They will be followed by a four song medley from the Big Band years and a Jerome Kern Song, "All the things You Are." Star Baritones Jim Bilyeu and Dick Willows will be on the podium helping out with solos in the second half.

Masks are optional but encouraged. The performance venue is large and can easily accommodate proper distancing for all our audience members.

Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee have been cracking whips and takin' names. See and hear how well the guys sound. The Men's Chorus is alive and kickin' and rarin' to go. Come out and support this great singing organization

Retired Nurses of NWA

The Retired Nurses of NWA will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased across the hall at the Allspice Café, beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation by Lisa Kelley, attorney, will be about estate planning 101 and spend down. For more info, call 479-715-6352.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Thursday, Sept. 2, on a section of the Tunnel Vision Trail in Bella Vista. This is a 6.2 mile out and back hike. This trail crosses Forest Hills Road (279) and continues to bluff trails and Little Sugar Creek with an option to hike a shorter 3.5-mile loop. It will meet at 9 a.m. at the Scotsdale Golf Course parking lot, 10 Scotsdale Lane, in Bella Vista. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold it's next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Ms. Cynthia Douthit of Elm Springs. She is Director of the Jewish-Christian Studies Center. Her presentation will be on "The Experience Of Jewish Soldiers and Civilians During the Civil War." The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in Civil War history. For more information, contact Roundtable President Dale Phillips at email [email protected]

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista begins its 2021-2022 season of musical programs on Sept. 7. Meetings are held at Highland Christian Church (DOC), 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. A light luncheon will be provided at 12:30 p.m. The program will be at 1:30 p.m. Yvonne Washer-Carson, pianist, and Sarah Benzinger, soprano, will perform. Andante's programs are always free and open to the public. More information is available at andantemusicclub.org or [email protected]

Line Dance Club-New Classes

A beginner's class will meet on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 12:45 to 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Riordan Hall. The registration fee for this class is $25. There is also a $25 auditorium usage fee payable to Riordan Hall. If you do not have a Bella Vista activity card, Riordan Hall will also collect $2.50 per class.

Kristine Schaap has taught beginners for several years and will teach the class. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dance steps and dances. Have fun while getting exercise. Please call 479-876-2715 with any questions.

SOLOS

The September meeting of Solos will be held Saturday, Sept. 11. Solos, a group of widows and single women, will meet from 9:30 a.m to noon on the second Saturday of every month at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards, bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train. To make a reservation, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 or Sue at 479-855-0574.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5x5-inch canvases for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club puts the fun in fundraising, hosting shows and events to support local charities while preserving national railroad heritage.

Join the club at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. It will continue meeting at this location on the fourth Thursday of each month. Bring your questions. For more information, visit http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, featuring a member Astro Show & Tell, a featured speaker, constellation of the month, and Astro Fundamentals video, with viewing afterward, weather permitting. The club offers Astro Games and fun Astro Worksheets for the kids! All ages are welcome!

Currently, the club has one impromptu Star Party group up in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. They meet whenever the weather is clear for some good night viewing. It also helps with groups needing star parties in the Bella Vista area. If you are in need of an Astronomy Program and/or a Star Party, contact Paul Anderson at 928-651-0334.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This is an open-to-the-public and free meeting for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. The new co-director and local author, Donna May, will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper and a recent poem or prose you have been working on. There is almost always a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. Stay tuned each week for information on the next month's meeting feature and location. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. In light of continuing covid-19 conditions, the club would highly recommend masking and observing social distancing, or consider attending the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

Visitors and guests are welcome. Detailed directions to meeting rooms, as well as meeting parameters for the Zoom simulcast, can be found at https://bvcomputerclub.org.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew a membership online on the BVCC website. The benefits of club membership include help clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. There is a large amount of additional information on the website.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. The chorus meets every Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the North door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. The Museum is at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the Civil War period of the history of the United States, to promote the historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war. For further information, contact CWRT president Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays, at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista every Thursday at 9 a.m. with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery is now open. Classes that have resumed are intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets at 10 a.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. Members do various needlework projects, such as knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving and embroidery. Everyone works on their own projects. On the first Monday of the month, there is a meeting, social, and show and tell. Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card; otherwise, just show your card at the desk and there is no fee. Please call or text Rosalyn Sloan at 479-276-2033 with any questions. New members are welcome.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting, which ends at 10 a.m. at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Highlands Church Choir Room 371 on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required -- just a love for singing. There are three performance concerts and a few sing-outs per year. Many music styles and genres are performed. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday night. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the '20s through the '70s and songs from a couple of Broadway musicals. For more information, contact John Matthews at 479-268-5391.

Andandte Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will not meet again until September. More programs will be offered through June 2022. Andante appreciates the public's support and looks forward to presenting many events in the new season. Please visit andantemusicclub.org or [email protected] for more information.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

