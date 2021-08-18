Weekly Vista Obituaries for August 18, 2021

Jayne Emslie Fisher

Jayne Emslie Fisher died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, following a rapid decline from cancer.

She was born in Hartford, Conn., on July 14, 1942. She was raised in Connecticut, where she attended high school and completed training in X-ray technology at Hartford Hospital. She followed her Christianity from Sunday School to choir member at Bella Vista Baptist Church in Bella Vista, where she lived for the past several years. She enjoyed a full life with travels as a marine's wife, visiting friends throughout the U.S., and time with family at their special place in Mexico.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael Fisher; children, Cheryl Fisher Ruiz (Miguel), Michael; five grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann Fricker.

A memorial service will be at Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 E. Lancashire Blvd Bella Vista, at 5 p.m. Sept. 19, 2021.

Online Condolences can be at www.bentoncoutnyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Benton County Funeral Home.

Brenda Dee Gooch

Brenda Dee Gooch, born Sept. 27, 1941, in Miami, Okla., died Aug. 11, 2021, at Concordia Nursing and Rehab Center, Bella Vista, Ark.

She worked for more than 40 years helping others as an LPN and EMT, working as a nurse in a wide variety of positions from nursing home care to overseas traveling health care teams. She spent the bulk of her career at Garrett Goss Clinic in Bentonville and finished her career working throughout the Mercy Health Care System. She was an avid horseback rider and loved all animals.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Clifford and Bonnie Fern Lett; her sister, Marlene; her brother, Dale; her step-son, Steve Gooch; and husband, Jay Edward Gooch.

Survivors from their combined family are Jeff (Corina) Rasor, Curtis Crouse, Travis Crouse, Justin Gooch, Gay Neff, Dianne Gooch and Beverly (Randall) Quillen, as well as many grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Bella Vista Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with a private burial ceremony at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.